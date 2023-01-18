Kartik Aaryan is the only A-Lister who sells, and hasn’t hiked his price
After the roaring success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the producers actually pleaded with KartikAaryan to raise his remuneration for their next film together.
The frenzy to get a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan as he promotes his new film has to be seen to be believed. I’ve seen crowds of thousands surging forward for stars during promotional stopovers. But none so determined to ensure that the film Shehzada becomes a success.
“We want Shehzada to be an even bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” Nandita Chaudhary, a young entrepreneur from Bihar and a self-confessed ‘fanatic’ of Kartik says she will take her entire family—her parents, husband and two children — to see Shehzada on the first day.
This kind of familial allegiance was last seen when Rajesh Khanna was the reigning star. Like Kartik, Khanna never hiked his price according to his box office fortunes. Khanna was the first superstar of Indian cinema. His rationale was simple: “If after every hit I hike my price, then I must also lower my fee after every flop, no?”
Kartik moves ahead according to the same level-headed philosophy in his career as Rajesh Khanna. After the roaring success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the producers actually pleaded with Kartik to raise his remuneration for their next film together. Kartik said a polite thanks, but no thanks.
It was perhaps beyond the comprehension of the producers why such a successful star would say no to good money.
View this post on Instagram
The producer here is voicing the concern of the entire industry regarding star fees. But look at the irony: it is these insanely prosperous producers loaded with plush funds who have ruined the star pricing in the film industry. Until the 1990s star prices never went beyond Rs 3-4 crores. Suddenly in the new millennium with the advent of the corporate producers the road signs to economic salvation were shuffled around.
Stars decided what they were worth. Not producers. Not even box office figures. They still do. If a star thinks he is worth 25 crores, 50 crores, or even 100 crores, he will get it. Except for a stray Kartik Aaryan who has his head on his shoulders, the rest are all trapped in the bubble of their own making. It will burst sooner rather than later. Until then, the A-listers would never know when they turned into Ail Listers.
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to unveil the trailer of Shehzada in 3 different cities; to make it a 3-day grand affair
Following the launch of the trailer on 12th January in Mumbai, the Shehzada himself along with Kriti Sanon will celebrate Lohri on January 13th in Jalandhar, Punjab.
Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind on Kartik Aaryan's performance in Shehzada: 'I was flat'
Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's 2019 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and is all set to release on February 10. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Kriti Sanon.
Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for the 'spectacular response' to the trailer of Shehzada, shares a thankful note
Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse of all the love that surrounded him yesterday at Gaiety Galaxy. The superstar had worn a leather jacket with a horse’s print on it and looked like the true Shehzada that he is.