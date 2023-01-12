The first look of Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated action drama ‘Shehzada‘ created an uncontrollable wave of excitement among fans to witness the young superstar in a never seen before action avatar. After a long wait, finally, the trailer of ‘Shehzada‘ has released today and it left the fans absolutely excited, as they blew the internet up out of anticipation before release and then all the more after trailer released as #KartikAaryan owned a place among the 2nd spot of trends, with #Shehzada being in the 1st place.

A lot of fans who were at Gaiety for the trailer launch event, were more than eager to see their heartthrob rule the big screens once again, and their anticipation owned social media in the morning with #ShehzadaAaRahaHai trending a few hours before the trailer drop as they shared clips from the grand event. And after the trailer released, #KartikAaryan and #Shehzada owned the top places of trends on the social media platform where fans hailed the young superstar in the action-packed masala entertainer, praising his hot new look. From seeti maar dialogues to calling him an all-rounder for excelling in comedy, dance to action in a whole new genre so perfectly, the actor has been constantly earning a lot of love from the audience.

After Shahenshah, Badshah, Bhaijan, Khiladi, Its time for #Shehzada. Finally, a new age Superstar? #KartikAaryan — Chuski (@OyeChuski) January 12, 2023

#Shehzada ne already dil jeetna chalu kar diya hai 👑👑#KartikAaryan ki harr movie hoti hai family entertainment — Shivi (@Shivi230023) January 12, 2023

#KartikAaryan love you so much and soo soo proud of you… Kya kaam Kiya hai.. Full paisa wasool trailer 🥺🥺😇😇 — Kartik aaryan (@Kartika39745337) January 12, 2023

The man who had a super successful 2022 looks like he is going to own the box office in 2023 also with his first-ever outing in a full-on action and family masala entertainer. While Shehzada is one of the most awaited films of the year, it also marks Kartik’s debut as a producer, so we can say that the film is well-studded with many things for his fans to look forward to.

On the work front, Besides Shehzada, Kartik has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up for this year and will also be seen in the 3rd installment of Aashiqui. He also has Kabir Khan’s untitled in his kitty.

