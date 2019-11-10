You are here:

Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for much awaited sequel, shares picture on Instagram with producer Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan began shooting for his next film Dostana 2 in Chandigarh on Saturday (9 November). The actor shared the news on his Instagram page where he shared his half-face picture along with the clapper-board.

Check out the posts here

Before commencing the shoot of his much-awaited film, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a post on the social media application where he can be seen seeking blessings from producer Karan Johar.

Besides Kartik, Dostana 2 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Bollywood debutant Lakshya in the lead.

Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which, he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.

The film directed by Collin is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D'Cunha.

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 2008 release Dostana caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline and went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim. The original film portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner and dealt with the story of two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman.

Apart from Dostana 2, Kartik is awaiting the release of Pati Patni Aur Wohh and will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next and also the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyya.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 10:32:59 IST