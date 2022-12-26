Karisma Kapoor is truly a 90s diva and is known to rule the Bollywood film industry during that time. Undoubtedly one of the top actresses, Karisma Kapoor worked with several big actors and dominated the era. Despite having shone bright on the professional front, Karisma was quite unlucky in her personal life. Her marriage with businessman Sanjay Kapur was an uphill struggle and things started going south right after their wedding. Presently, the two have parted ways after months of striving for an ugly legal battle. During this while, the two made some shocking revelations about their married life and levelled serious accusations against each other.

Karisma on her part had accused her ex-husband of cheating on her and of domestic violence. She had also filed a dowry harassment case against Sanjay and his mother. Speaking of which, the actress had also claimed that Sanjay once asked his mother to slap her just because Karisma couldn’t fit into a dress because of having changes in her body after pregnancy.

At the time when the actress was engaged in a legal battle for divorce, Karisma while making her statement during the proceedings had claimed that her then mother-in-law Rani once gifted her a dress after her pregnancy. However, due to changes in her body, Karisma couldn’t fit into the dress. Seeing the same, her ex-husband Sanjay asked his mother to slap her.

She also mentioned that her mother-in-law instead of condemning her son for his behaviour, had always supported his ill-play.

About Karisma Kapoor’s troubled marriage life

After breaking up her relationship with actor Abhishek Bachchan with whom she was also engaged, actress Karisma Kapoor got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 in a grand ceremony. However, as trouble started brewing up between the two right after the marriage, the duo parted ways in 2014 and filed for divorce.

They also faced a legal battle over seeking custody of their children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. In the end, the two were granted divorce in 2016 with Karisma winning custody of their children.

