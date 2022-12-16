Abhishek Bachchan has always been vocal about sports. The young actor has always preferred Indian sports such as Kabaddi.

“Kabaddi is an ancient Indian contact sport, and the essence of it is in its simplicity. The sportsmanship between the raider and the tackling defender is commendable.” Although the sport has gained immense popularity due to its association with celebrity owners, Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’ ended up winning the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League back in 2014 by defeating Mumbai based ‘U Mumbai.’

Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to give his best wishes for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs to all the qualifying teams. Abhishek Bachchan has always been a big fan of Indian sports and owns a professional Kabaddi club called the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Abhishek Bachchan is a sports enthusiast and an ardent supporter of Indian sports. His interest in sports began at a very young age. His fondness for Indian sports is one of the reasons he has bought the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He believes India has great potential and wants the country and Indian sports to advance globally.

“I am very excited for this season of Pro Kabaddi and cannot wait to see what the teams have in store for this season. We at Jaipur Pink Panthers wish all the teams participating in Pro Kabaddi the best of luck. May the best team win,” adds Abhishek.

