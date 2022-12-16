'Essence of Kabaddi is in its simplicity,' says Abhishek Bachchan
'May the best team win,' says Abhishek Bachchan as he extends best wishes to Pro Kabaddi teams.
Abhishek Bachchan has always been vocal about sports. The young actor has always preferred Indian sports such as Kabaddi.
“Kabaddi is an ancient Indian contact sport, and the essence of it is in its simplicity. The sportsmanship between the raider and the tackling defender is commendable.” Although the sport has gained immense popularity due to its association with celebrity owners, Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’ ended up winning the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League back in 2014 by defeating Mumbai based ‘U Mumbai.’
The first team to make it to the finals of the @prokabaddi Season 9️⃣ – It’s The #PantherSquad! 🤩#RiseOfPanthers as we make our way toward the finals! 💪🔥#RoarForPanthers #FinalPanga #FantasticPanga #JaiHanuman #TopCats #JPP #Jaipur #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/MdZcORMkWG
— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) December 15, 2022
Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to give his best wishes for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs to all the qualifying teams. Abhishek Bachchan has always been a big fan of Indian sports and owns a professional Kabaddi club called the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Abhishek Bachchan is a sports enthusiast and an ardent supporter of Indian sports. His interest in sports began at a very young age. His fondness for Indian sports is one of the reasons he has bought the Jaipur Pink Panthers. He believes India has great potential and wants the country and Indian sports to advance globally.
“I am very excited for this season of Pro Kabaddi and cannot wait to see what the teams have in store for this season. We at Jaipur Pink Panthers wish all the teams participating in Pro Kabaddi the best of luck. May the best team win,” adds Abhishek.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pop sensation Taylor Swift set to direct a feature-length film
Details about the feature, including its plot and casting, were not made available.
First Take: Mohanlal's Monster act is mindboggling & moronic
In one-half of this monstrous misfire, Mohanlal is Lucky Singh, an inexcusably obnoxious Sardarji who piles on the female cab driver Bhamini (Honey Rose) asking her the most inappropriate questions.
Lady Chatterley's Lover: Lust in the wilderness
A British aristocratic wife after the First World War claiming rights to physical gratification was shocking to the readers. In this cinematic version of DH Lawrence’s vivid, vibrant novel about a woman seeking and getting sex outside marriage when she can’t get it inside, remains unacceptable.