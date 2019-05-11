Kareena Kapoor on Dabangg 3, Good News clash: Both are different kinds of films, there is no comparison

On 26 April, Salman Khan shared the official first look of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, announcing that the third instalment of Dabbang franchise will release on 20 December. However, the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar-starrer Good News, which was supposed to release on 6 September this year, has now been postponed to 27 December.

With a stellar star cast and a thriving production, both Dabangg 3 and Good News are highly awaited mega-budget films of the year. Reflecting her thoughts on this, Kareena shared her thoughts about the clash and how that would affect the films.

Speaking about the clash, Kareena said, "I think they are releasing one or two weeks apart. And also, I think there is no comparison between Good News and Dabangg. They are different kind of films. I think our audience is very different and there would not be much impact."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good News also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. In the film, Kareena and Akshay will be seen as a couple trying for a baby while Kiara and Diljit will play a much younger married Punjabi couple.

Meanwhile, Salman will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabbang 3 helmed by Prabhu Deva. Salman will once again be joined by Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo. On 4 April, she had revealed that she had begun shooting for Dabangg 3.

