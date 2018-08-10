Irrfan Khan successfully undergoes fifth chemotherapy cycle, shows no side effects post treatment

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in London, was recently administered a fifth cycle of chemotherapy, which has had no side effects on the actor so far, as ABP report stated.

As per the same report, he will be going through another chemo in the next 3 days, following which his stomach will be scanned. He was admitted to the hospital on 14 July for 15 days owing to weakness after chemotherapy.

The actor attended the India-England Test match in Edgbaston, indicating that his health has been improving.

Irrfan Khan disclosed in a Twitter post on 16 March this year that he was suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour

On March 5, he posted another tweet saying that he was suffering from a rare disease, requesting people to not speculate on his current condition as he himself would reveal it once the process of diagnosis was completed.

The producers of Karwaan, Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta arranged a special screening for the film's star Irrfan Khan in London, as detailed in an earlier report.

In Karwaan, Irrfan plays a narrow-minded, quick witted car-owner Shaukat who undertakes a journey on road with his friend Avinash (played by Dulquer Salman) to retrieve his father's dead body, mistakenly delivered to another person's residence.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:41 PM