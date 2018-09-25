Kareena Kapoor Khan records first episode of debut radio show with Sunny Leone as special guest

Kareena Kapoor Khan's new radio show will feature actress Sunny Leone as the first guest star, reports the Mumbai Mirror. Khan, who was earlier involved in a photo shoot for the show, apparently shot the episode with Leone on Monday, 24 September, in a suburban studio.

A source close to the development added that shooting for the episode began at around 2 pm and went on for half an hour. “Both actresses ended up twinning, as they arrived in monochrome outfits. On the episode, they bond over films, marriage and kids. Kareena who had been prepping up for a while, wrapped up the first episode without any glitches,” said the source.

The show, yet to be titled, will be airing on Ishq 104.8 FM from December 2018. Kareena's close friend and co-host on Ishq 104.8 FM, Karan Johar, is presently hosting the second season of his chat show titled Calling Karan. Johar, in his popular chat show, gives relationship advice to callers.

Kareena is set to feature in Good News, which will be helmed by debutant Raj Mehta, opposite Akshay Kumar. Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will also star in the film, being produced by Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be producing and directing his upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht, which is scheduled to go on the floors by 2019. Takht also features Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

