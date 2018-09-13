After Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan set to make her radio debut: Couldn't have asked for a better start

After delivering an impressive performance in one of the most successful films of the year, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now turned towards radio. The Veere Di Wedding actress is going to mark her on-air debut with a radio show, which is reportedly scheduled to air from December this year. The show was kicked off in Wednesday with a photo-shoot in a Mumbai studio.

Like fellow radio personality Karan Johar, whose popularity has skyrocketed in recent months due to his radio show Calling Karan, Kapoor's show will also be aired on Ishq 104.8 FM. While the director-producer has now become a pro at dishing out advice on love and relationships for the troubled, details of Kapoor's show have not been revealed yet. However, she did confirm the news in a statement given to Mumbai Mirror, saying, "I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it".

It was reportedly Johar who encouraged her to take up the opportunity and reach out to her fans through radio. The two will soon be working together in Johar's home production and next directorial Takht.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 12:13 PM