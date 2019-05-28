Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Raftaar, Bosco Martis as co-judge for reality show Dance India Dance season 7

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her television debut with reality show Dance India Dance. She joins rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis as the co-judges for the seventh season of the show titled as Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions.

On 26 May, Zee TV released a promo to make the announcement. Looking glamorous as ever, Kareena is seen matching steps with Raftaar and Bosco in the promo. Dressed in a silver shimmery gown, she is seen grooving to the theme song while announcing the project.

Check out the teaser video featuring Kareena here:

The season of Dance India Dance will see the contestants being divided into four teams as per regions. The four groups have been named South Ke Thalaivas, East Ke Tigers, North Ke Nawabs and West Ke Singhams, reports Indian Express.

Launched in 2009, Dance India Dance has introduced popular faces like Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal among others. Along with multiple seasons, the reality show also aired spin-off DID Li’l Masters and DID Super Moms.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 13:50:14 IST

