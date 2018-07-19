Kareena Kapoor Khan may star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Salute, astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic

After the roaring success of her last film Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan may return to the big screen opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Salute; the upcoming biopic based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma. According to a report in DNA, the actress has finally said a 'yes' to SRK's Salute.

It had already been reported that Kareena Kapoor is likely to be next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming home production, opposite Akshay Kumar. Now, her second project, as claimed by the report, is the SRK-starrer Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute.

Bollywood Humgama reports that various issues including remuneration and dates need to be worked out first before an announcement is made. Kareena plays Madhu, who is an interior designer by profession and astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s (played by SRK) wife.

DNA also reports that Kareena gave a nod to Salute only after the makers agreed to fulfill her demands. When Salute was offered to her, Kareena was not impressed with her character and wanted it to be as strong as that of SRK in the film. When the makers agreed to her demand, the actress reportedly signed the dotted line.

SRK and Kareena were last seen together on the big screen seven years ago in Ra.One. The fans of both the superstars will be extremely excited to see the actors reunite on the big screen after such a long gap.

SRK recently wrapped up Aanand L Rai's Zero which is slated to hit theatres on 20 December.

