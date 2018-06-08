You are here:

Veere Di Wedding box office collection: Sonam, Kareena Kapoor-starrer mints 56 crore in first week of release

FP Staff

Jun,08 2018 12:03:13 IST

After impressing the critics with their unrestrained performances, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have packed a solid punch at the box office with Veere Di Wedding. After crossing Rs 50 crore on Wednesday, the Shashanka Ghosh directorial has raked in Rs 56.96 crore in the first week of its release.

Veere Di Wedding has also recorded the fifth highest week 1 box office figures in 2018. The other four Bollywood films on the list are Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raid and Padman. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film is being praised for its unabashed portrayal of the modern Indian woman and the problems faced by them in the contemporary world.

Although so far the film has maintained a glorious run at the box office, the coming week will be crucial with two major releases occupying major screens: Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Kaala and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

