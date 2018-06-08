Veere Di Wedding box office collection: Sonam, Kareena Kapoor-starrer mints 56 crore in first week of release

After impressing the critics with their unrestrained performances, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have packed a solid punch at the box office with Veere Di Wedding. After crossing Rs 50 crore on Wednesday, the Shashanka Ghosh directorial has raked in Rs 56.96 crore in the first week of its release.

Top 5 opening day... Top 5 opening weekend... #VeereDiWedding now cruises into Top 5 Week 1 of 2018... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr, Thu 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 56.96 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

Veere Di Wedding has also recorded the fifth highest week 1 box office figures in 2018. The other four Bollywood films on the list are Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raid and Padman. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film is being praised for its unabashed portrayal of the modern Indian woman and the problems faced by them in the contemporary world.

TOP 5 - 2018 Week 1 biz... 1. #Padmavaat ₹ 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 112.85 cr 3. #Raid ₹ 63.05 cr 4. #PadMan ₹ 62.87 cr 5. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 56.96 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

Although so far the film has maintained a glorious run at the box office, the coming week will be crucial with two major releases occupying major screens: Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Kaala and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 12:03 PM