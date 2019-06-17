You are here:

Karan Oberoi's complainant reportedly arrested, accused of filing false complaint and staging her attack

FP Staff

Jun 17, 2019 17:44:56 IST

The complainant who had accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of rape and extortion has been arrested, Mumbai Police said on 17 June, according to The Quint. She has been accused of filing a false complaint against the actor and "staging" an attack on herself, days after the FIR against Oberoi was filed.

Karan Oberoi. Image from Twitter

The complainant's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan was arrested by Oshiwara police on 3 June, after the woman claimed that she was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men on 25 May.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, two persons riding a motorcycle attacked her with a sharp object and threatened to throw acid on her face.

Before leaving the spot, the attackers had hurled a chit with the message "take the case back", police officials said.

The woman had filed a case against the actor for raping her under the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with her video clips.

Oberoi, who has acted in television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested on 5 May after the woman lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an Andheri court in connection with the case. On 7 June, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the television actor, but was made to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 17:44:56 IST

tags: a band of boys , Ali Kaashif Khan , Bollywood , Bombay High Court , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Inside Edge , Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin , Karan Oberoi , MeToo , MeToo in India

