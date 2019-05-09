Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody by Andheri Court following sexual assault charges

Television actor Karan Oberoi has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by an Andheri court following charges of allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai. An FIR was registered at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Oberoi. According to the police, the actor-singer allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

The actor's lawyer, advocate Dinesh Tiwari said in a statement, "We are applying for bail tomorrow and our chances of getting bail have increased further."

Asian News International earlier reported that he had been sent to police custody till 9 May. Oberoi was a former member of Indipop group A Band of Boys.

Recently, the band as well as actress Pooja Bedi spoke out in defence of the actor. In a Facebook Live video, they explained Karan's upbringing and the fact that they could vouch for his behaviour since they had known him for the past 20 years.

Pooja Bedi called Oberoi her "best friend" of 15 years and said that neither his friends nor his colleagues had ever heard of the complainant. However, she said Oberoi had mentioned that a woman had been "completely harassing him, stalking him, intimidating him and threatening him as well".

