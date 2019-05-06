You are here:

Karan Oberoi, of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame, booked in rape and blackmail case, says Mumbai police

Television actor Karan Oberoi was arrested on Monday, 5 May, for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai, police said.



An FIR was registered at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Oberoi.

According to the police, the actor-model allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

“Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up,” they said quoting the FIR.

ANI reports that he has been sent to police custody till 9 May.

The accused actor has worked in television series, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Inside Edge among others. He also appeared in advertising campaigns of FBB, Royal Enfield Riding Apparel, Aldo, Jack & Jones and Lamborghini. He was also a member of A Band of Boys, which was formed in 2001.

A fashion and fitness model, Oberoi has been active on social media.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:53:10 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.