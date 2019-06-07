Karan Oberoi granted bail by Bombay High Court in rape and extortion case, likely to be released tomorrow

The Bombay High Court granted bail to television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, who was arrested on 5 May for allegedly sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman. He was made to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, according to a report by Times of India.

The report further adds that the court said the woman had filed a second FIR (First Information Report) against Oberoi to prevent him from being granted bail. The court also noted that the FIR filed on 25 May, where the woman claimed she was attacked by two motorcycle-borne men and asked to withdraw her original complaint was staged by her lawyer. The woman had filed a case against the actor for raping her on the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with her video clips.

"We are very happy with the decision. Finally, justice has been served. High court has made strict observations about the quality of the investigation and against the conduct of the complainant. The high court has said that prima facie it is not the case of rape and the Whatsapp communication placed on record, which is admitted by the advocate for the complainant does not indicate that it is the case of rape, filming and extortion," Oberoi's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said in a statement.

He also said that the court has ordered for the complainant's phone to be seized for investigation. Her recent FIR has also been declared faulty. Tiwari said that Oberoi should be released by tomorrow.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 15:58:50 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.