Karan Johar teases 'biggest blockbuster' with Aamir Khan, SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan has had viewers hooked to the small screen for over a decade now, not only because of the revelations made on the couch, but also because of the never-seen-before celebrity pairs that he has successfully drawn to his talk-show. Now the director-producer has posted an image that has become a talking point on social media.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to post a picture with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Pudukone, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. He captioned it with "The biggest blockbuster ever!!!!!"

The post was followed by a deluge of comments by fans, who were excited to see the stars together.

Karan Johar recently announced his directorial venture Takht, that boasts of an ensemble cast comprising major A-list celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. The other projects that he is currently involved in are Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra featuring Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, as well as Abhishek Verman's Kalank which stars Varun Dhawan, Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

The sixth season for Koffee with Karank is slated to kick-start on Star World from 21 October.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 10:58 AM