Koffee With Karan season 6: Saif Ali Khan may share the couch with daughter Sara on Karan Johar's chat show

Another duo to probably grace the Koffee With Karan couch for its sixth installment will be Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, reports DNA. Sara, who is set to make her debut in Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Simmba, will be seen sharing screen space with her father for the first time.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “Like Janhvi (Kapoor), Karan’s other protégée, Sara, will also make her big Koffee With Karan debut this season. The filmmaker has requested her and Saif to come together on the show. He knows the bond that the Nawab of Pataudi shares with his daughter and wants to highlight it in front of the audience.”

Saif and Sara will reportedly talk about their lifestyles on the celebrity talk show. They will apparently spill the beans on what they love about each other and their most annoying habits. Saif will also discuss his daughter's debut, which is also being produced by Johar, considering the episode will be centered around Sara's plans for the future.

Koffee With Karan season 6 will air on Star World from 21 October.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 12:19 PM