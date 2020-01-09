Karan Johar announces Dharma Productions' next film, on Indian spymaster and R&AW founder RN Kao

Karan Johar, on Thursday, took to social media to announce that his Dharma Productions, in association with Still and Still Media Collective, is all set to adapt Nitin Gokhale’s book 'R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster' on the silver screen.

While cast and other details are yet to revealed, the synopsis says that the film will tell the story of Kao who founded India's external intelligence agency - R&AW and 'how he went onto become a success story in the world of international espionages.'

Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/gsHoWIHknn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2020

Strategic analyst, author, and journalist Nitin A Gokhale’s 'RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster' is the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, founder of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency. He led an intensely private life, and is considered among India’s greatest spymasters. A ruthless professional, Kao put national interest above his own, and among his countless career highlights is the role he and RAW played in the creation of the nation of Bangladesh.

Apart from this project, Dharma has multiple films lined up. There is Rohit Shetty directorial cop drama Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, a biopic on Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Janhvi and Kartik Aaryan.

Karan will soon start working on his ambitious directorial Takht, based on a fight to the finish for the Mughal throne, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Dharma also announced a yet-untitled film with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in key roles. Shakun Batra, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan and Apoorva Mehta, from Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 14:52:13 IST