Kapil Sharma hosts wedding reception in Delhi, Sonali Bendre returns to filming: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Feb 03, 2019 16:42:04 IST

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath host their third wedding reception in Delhi

@sohailkhanofficial dancing with @kapilsharma and @mikasingh at the former's wedding reception in New Delhi ❤️❤️❤️ . . . #tellybeats #kapilginniwedding #kapilkishaadi #kapilginnikareception #receptionparty #receptionnight #kapilsharma #ginnichatrath #bollywood #bollywoodstar #trending #mikasingh #thekapilsharmashow #kapilginnireception #delhireception #newdelhi #sohailkhan #justchill

Comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginnni Chatrath hosted their hosted third wedding reception on Saturday in Delhi. Decked up in a navy blue achkan, Kapil twinned with wife Ginni, who dazzled in an embroidered anarkali. Videos and pictures from the reception show Kapil getting into the party mood by playing the drums, as singer Mika sings the party number Subah Hone Na De. Another video shows him shaking a leg with actor Sohail Khan. Sonali Bendre returns to sets after cancer treatment

Sonali Bendre returned to face the cameras after undergoing cancer treatment in New York. Sonali shot a brand campaign, directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Tahira Kashyap walks the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week

I got the instructions to not to smile too much, but couldn’t control first time and super fun! Walked for @bodicebodice at @lakmefashionwk

Tahira Kashyap, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy as part of her treatment for breast cancer, walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Dressed in all-white attire, Tahira looked every bit of stunning as she flaunted her bald look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's romantic getaway in the New Zealand 

 

 

 

Best friend forever ❤️

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently spending some quality time in New Zealand, where Virat is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with her husband with a caption that read, “Best friend forever.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's visit Gauri Khan's store

 

 

 

‘ Jab We Met’ Mira and Shahid at #gaurikhandesigns . All grace and charm. @mira.kapoor @shahidkapoor A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Finding the right light ain’t at problem at the stellar GKD store @gaurikhan @shahidkapoor #selfieoverload

Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Kapoor recently visited Gauri Khan's lavish home decor store in the suburbs of Mumbai. Khan took to her official Instagram handle and posted some videos and pictures featuring the couple. 

A glimpse of Ravie Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's new-born baby boy:

 

 

 

The producer became a proud mother of a baby boy via surrogacy recently. And, the first picture of her holding her newborn has emerged on social media. In the photo, which has now gone viral, Ekta is seen holding Ravie's tiny hand as she looks straight into the camera.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 17:28:50 IST

