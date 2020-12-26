Kanye West drops surprise EP collection Emmanuel on Christmas

Composed and executive produced by Kanye West, Emmanuel is 'inspired by ancient and Latin music.”

Kanye West has released a surprise EP of compositions titled Emmanuel, performed by Sunday Service.

As per Hollywood Reporter, the new project is a "celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ" and has been executive produced by West. He has also composed Emmanuel, which includes five tracks of ancient and Latin-inspired new compositions, the report added.

As per Vulture, the compositions are atmospheric and with classic church music influences.

The track list of Emmanuel includes Requiem 'Anternam,' 'O Mira Nox,' 'O Magnum Mysterium,' 'Puer' and 'Gloria.'

Rolling Stone reports that West recommitted himself to Christianity in 2019 and kicked off a long-running series of performances with his choir, Sunday Service. Last year, on Christmas Day, the Kanye West-led gospel group released its debut album Jesus Is Born, which went on to the No 2 spot on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart. The album followed Jesus is King, the artist’s ninth album.

The report added that Emmanuel, which translates to 'God is with us' is not accompanied by the drama that surrounded Jesus Is King. West had worked on his foray into the genre of gospel music until the last minute, tweeting he was still fixing mixes on three songs on the night of its release. Jesus Is King featured songs from Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign, Fred Hammond and Ant Clemons. The album also had saxophone by Kenny G.