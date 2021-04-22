Also starring Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan, Roberrt opened theatrically on 11 March.

South star Darshan's Kannada action-thriller Roberrt is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 25 April, more than a month after its theatrical release.

Written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film opened theatrically on 11 March.

Roberrt also featured Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar and debutant Asha Bhat.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India called Roberrt as one of the most anticipated Kannada movies and said the streaming platform was proud to take it to a wider audience.

'Now the audiences can enjoy this immersive cinematic experience right at home, not just in India but across the globe,' Subramaniam said in a statement.

The film chronicles the story of Raghava (played by Darshan) whose simple life takes a turn when his son Arjun's behaviour gets him in trouble with a gangster.

Darshan said Roberrt will see him playing a role of a 'gangster, a faithful friend and a good father.' 'While the plot of the film will keep the audience engaged, my character in the film will be an interesting one to watch,' the 44-year-old actor said in a statement.

Sudhir said the film's biggest merit was the performance of Darshan and the movie's 'interesting plot.' 'The transition of our protagonist from Raghava to Roberrt is a visual delight to watch. Moreover, having Darshan as the protagonist and with his nationwide fan base, I knew the film would be a crowd puller.

'While the audiences of Sandalwood have enjoyed the film at theatres, we are keen to take this cinematic marvel to a winder audience,' the director added.

Roberrt is produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films.