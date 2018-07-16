Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika may clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on Republic Day 2019

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 may clash at the box office during the Republic Day weekend next year.

Pinkvilla reports that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi shoot is completely over, barring three days of shoot that could not be carried out because Manish Wadhwa was injured. Apart from that, the film's VFX work is going on. The film of such a large scale relies heavily upon VFX. And the makers of the movie do not want to compromise on it. So they may not be able to meet their announced release date in September. The new release date is being figured out.

The same report states that since the second half of the year is clouded with many big ticket films, there is no proper window that is available for the release. Hence, the team is contemplating of releasing it on the Republic Day weekend next year, when Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India are already slated to release.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is a biopic on Anand Kumar (portrayed by Hrithik), who is a mathematics wiz and teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is an epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role in the film which also stars Sonu Sood, Ankita Lokhande and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 13:50 PM