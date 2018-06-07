Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao plays an entrepreneur in the upcoming psychological-thriller

After Queen, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have paired up once again Ekta Kapoor's upcoming psychological thriller Mental hai Kya.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ranaut will be playing a voiceover artist in the film and Rao will be a playing the role of an entrepreneur. The report also adds that the team is in London currently to begin shooting the second schedule of the film.

The same source who spoke to Mirror also said that Ranaut has been spending a lot of time training with professionals and going over all minute details to master her role. Ranaut and Rao are scheduled to shoot a song in London, specifically across major Central London spots including London Tower Bridge, Oxford Street and a Broadway theatre.

Amyra Dastur, who worked opposite Prateik Babbar in Issaq, will also star in the film as Rao's love interest. Satish Kaushik has also joined the cast as a cop investigating a case involving the protagonists.

Mental Hai Kya is speculated to be a different and quirky film that breaks conventions. In a statement to Mid-Day, producer Ekta Kapoor had said, "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one."

The film, directed by National award winner Prakash Kovelamudi and written by his wife Kanika Dhillon, will release in late 2018.

Apart from Mental Hai Kya, Ranaut and Rao have several other projects lined up. Ranaut has been busy shooting for her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , while Rao will appear alongside Shradhha Kapoor in the horror-comedy Stree.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 12:51 PM