Kangana Ranaut to launch production house Manikarnika Films: 'There's so much new talent that needs a platform'

After making her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she was also seen in the titular role, Kangana Ranaut will now foray into production. The actress will soon launch her banner, Manikarnika Films.

According to a press release, her studio is expected to open in 2020. "My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way, and the (makers) want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost, and make it to the big screen," Kangana says in a statement.

The press release adds Kangana does not intend to star in her production ventures. She wants to start with small-budget films, which lately have proven to be success at the box office. She eventually wants to back projects for digital platforms. "If Judgementall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even," explains Kangana.

Judgementall Hai Kya was her last film alongside her Queen co-actor Rajkummar Rao. Ekta Kapoor, via Balaji Motion Pictures, produced the black comedy directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon.

Kangana has a variety of upcoming projects in the works. She will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, as a Kabaddi player. The film also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. There is also a biopic on Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi in Tamil, and Jaya in Hindi. Helmed by Vijay, the cast reportedly includes Roja actors Madhoo and Arvind Swami. The actress has also taken up an action role in Dhaakad, scheduled to go on floors in 2020. Written and directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, it will be shot in India, East Asia, and Europe.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 11:48:18 IST