Thalaivi: Roja co-actors Madhoo, Arvind Swami to reportedly reunite after two decades for Jayalalithaa's biopic

Madhoo will be reuniting with her Roja co-star Arvind Swami after over two decades for the Jayalalithaa biopic.

Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the movie will be directed by Vijay, one of the top filmmakers from South, who has helmed films such as Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

"She is going to be part of the Jayalalithaa biopic. She is excited to be working with Arvind Swami after over 25 years. It is a full-fledged role. She will start the shoot by November or December," a source close to the development told Press Trust of India.

Details of Madhoo's character are still unknown, while Arvind is set to portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.

Madhoo recently spoke about her upcoming project with The New Indian Express,"I am doing many movies right now. I am also hosting a show for Doordarshan. Two of my films in South are about to release. Also, after all these years, I am working in a film with Arvind Swami in a Hindi film. This is the first time I am going to work with him after Roja, so I am really looking forward to that one."

Jayalalithaa, the former CM of Tamil Nadu, passed away on 5 December, 2016 due to cardiac arrest. She is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'.

Apart from the Kangana Ranaut-led movie, Madhoo will also be seen in a Hindi film alongside Dharmendra and Vijay Raaz.

"She has finished shooting for a Hindi film, titled Khali Peeli with Vijay Raaz and Dharmendra. It is releasing on 3 April. It is an ensemble film. It is a horror comedy on the lines of Stree. It is directed by Manoj Sharma," the insider added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 16:08:15 IST