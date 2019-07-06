Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut wields machine guns in first look from upcoming action film

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in an action film titled Dhaakad, scheduled to go on floors in 2020. Written and directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, it will be shot in India, East Asia and Europe. According to The Quint, an action director from Hollywood will choreograph the stunts.

The first look poster shows the actress standing with two machine guns in both hands, which may remind some of Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft.

Kangana Ranaut in action entertainer #Dhaakad... Filming to commence early next year in #India and international locales... Action director from #Hollywood to choreograph elaborate sequences... Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai... Produced by Sohel Maklai... #Diwali 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0Lx3VZMTad — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

"After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project for some time. I can’t wait to start work on this film," Ranaut said in a statement.

Describing Dhaakad as a "one of a kind female-lead action film," she said that if it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali, 2020.

Ranaut's upcoming release includes Judgmentall Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon. From the looks of the trailer, the film is a murder mystery with Ranaut and Rao, playing the prime suspects. Judgementall Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 10:37:02 IST