Kanagana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur launched the trailer of their upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘. The film marks Ranaut’s venture into production. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 23.

At the trailer launch, the actress made some revelations, one of the being, “This film is very special for me because I haven’t told anyone yet, but this film was launched earlier. Many years ago, around six-seven years ago, me and Irrfan (Khan) sir were doing this film. We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off.”

On bringing Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board

I was searching for Nawaz sir’s number but people had warned me that he would not sign your film, that he would not sign anything for the next five years. I wondered what type of a condition is this. If he likes it, he should sign it. But I was told that he would not even talk to anyone. Then I finally found his number and messaged him that I wanted to meet him. He told me that he was in Bangalore. So I went to Bangalore to meet him. When I went there, he was surprised to see me and said, ‘Oh, you came,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I am here and I have a script for you.’

She added, “He was like, ‘Now that you have come all the way, I’ll do the film without reading the script.’ I think all creative people have a little bit of crazy in them. He saw that in me and must have thought that I am only a bit crazy but she is full mad and decided to do the film with me.”

