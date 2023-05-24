In a recent interaction with Shehnaaz Gill on her show Desi Vibes, the actress said she did have difficulty in talking in English and when asked the same to the actor, Siddiqui revealed, “Yes, I do, but when I go abroad, I can have conversations with women for three-four hours in English. You see, those people don’t judge.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his first on-screen appearance in Sarfarosh in 1999 in a brief but brutal scene with Aamir Khan and Mukesh Rishi. He’s being interrogated with his clothes stripped off his body. The film released on April 30, 1999, and an exclusive interview with the actor happened a day after (May 1) 24 years later. In this interaction, the actor speaks about his topsy-turvy journey, the Hindi film industry’s obsession with stereotypes, the post-pandemic choices of the audiences, and what drew him to the character and subject of his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

First taking about his journey as an actor, he says, “It has been a very interesting journey full of ups and downs and that’s how life is. In these last 24 years, my inner world, my thoughts have improved a lot. Hopefully I can progress in the coming years of my life as well.”

With more than a decade of success behind him, what are the aspects of a script he’s attracted to? The actor reveals, “I first look at my character because I’m a selfish actor. I look at the arc of my character and the thought of the director, and what’s also important is to see if your thought is matching the director’s or not and if the two of you are on the same page or not.“

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.