Today saw the unveiling of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru‘s trailer that marks Kangana Ranaut’s debut as producer. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut’s production house, Manikarnika Films.

“Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.” said Nawazuddin Siddiqiui. “I am happy to have got to be a part of Manikarnika Films’ maiden project, work with Kangana (Ranaut) and be directed by Sai Kabir, who brings a fresh perspective to the story. It’s great that Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Prime Video, ensuring its accessibility to film enthusiasts worldwide.”

“While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana Ma’am and Nawazuddin Sir. Also, the film will premiere globally on Prime Video, reaching a wider audience. What more can an actor ask for!” shared Avneet Kaur. “Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together; and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.”

