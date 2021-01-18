Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad to have theatrical release on 1 October, actor shares new poster

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action film Dhaakad is going to have a theatrical release on 1 October. The actor shared a new poster to announce the film's release date. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Check out the poster here

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had unveiled the teaser of the movie in 2019.

Describing Dhaakad as a "one of a kind female-lead action film," Ranaut had said that if it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.

"Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project for some time. I can’t wait to start work on this film," she had earlier said in a statement.

The teaser video clip for the film showed Ranaut wielding machine guns at an abandoned factory site. Touted as a high-octane action drama, Dhaakad was initially announced as a Diwali 2020 release, however, it took a set-back due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician, J Jayalalithaa. Arvind Swami will also play a pivotal role in Thalaivi, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

She is also preparing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she will be essaying the character of an Indian Air Force pilot.

 

 

