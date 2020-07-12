Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Dhaakad with a 'virtual script reading session'

Kangana Ranaut, who announced Dhaakad last year, participated in a ‘virtual reading session’ with director Razneesh Razy Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai.

"Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project for some time. I can’t wait to start work on this film," Ranaut had said in a statement.

Describing Dhaakad as a "one of a kind female-lead action film," she had said that if it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.

Previously, a teaser video clip for the film showed Ranaut wielding machine guns at an abandoned factory site. Touted as a high-octane action drama, Dhaakad was initially announced as a Diwali 2020 release, however, it took a set-back due to the coronavirus lockdown. A new date has not been announced yet.

The film has been produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films, and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Medi.

Ranaut was last seen in sports drama Panga. She will be next seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician, J Jayalalithaa. The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Arvind Swami will also play a pivotal role in Thalaivi, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

She is also preparing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she will be essaying the character of an Indian Air Force pilot.