Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut looks fierce as she wields machine guns in high-octane action film

Kangana Ranaut's next project Dhaakad is scheduled to go on floors in 2020. However, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to maintain the buzz around the film. Hence, the first look teaser from the film has already been dropped.

Check out Dhaakad's teaser here

In the 45-second teaser, Kangana is seen fiercely walking across what seems to be an abandoned factory site. She then pauses in front of a puddle, shoots point-blank, and then licks the blood streaming down her face.

Speaking about the promo video, Kangana reveals that she used real guns instead of dummy ones. “The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully, he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film," she says in a press statement.

Writer-director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai adds, "Being an army kid, I have a lot of knowledge about weapons. I thought it was necessary to use a real gun as you can easily make out (a fake one) on screen. I am aware of how it functions, so along with a stunt coordinator, I helped Kangana understand what needs to be done (for the teaser). We plan to roll in February 2020 and Kangana has given us two months for preparation.”

Apart from Ghai, Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra are the other writers on the film. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay.

Scheduled to release on Diwali 2020, Dhaakad will be mounted on a large scale, shot across multiple locations India and overseas, and will feature many high-octane sequences. Not only that, but the makers have also met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for training Kangana for Gun Fu, which is a mix of martial arts and gun sequence.

The film has been produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films, and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Medi.

Earlier, two teaser posters of the film were released, where Kangana was seen sporting her new ‘dhaakad’ avatar, complete with machine guns and battle scars.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 10:26:11 IST