Kangana Ranaut reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached her for Padmaavat and a song in Ram-Leela

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed to Mid-Day that she was narrated the script of Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She added that she was also offered a special song in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

During the interaction, there was a mention about how two big movie moments in her life, Black (2005) and Devdas (2002), both involved Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and if she had met him since then. Ranaut revealed: “Oh, yes! In fact, we had a brief meeting for Padmaavat. He narrated me the script.”

She added that because she was involved with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the time, the talks about Padmaavat did not materialise. “Yes, there was this conversation, and I was doing Manikarnika then, so it didn't go anywhere. But we had a brief narration. Before that as well, he wanted me to do the Ram-Leela song. He is a filmmaker who can leave strong impressions on you, especially if you are a fresh mind.”

She recently said if she or her film, Manikarnika, do not win a National Award, it would lead to questioning the credibility of the award ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, and will start work on Jayalalithaa biopic by September this year.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 16:53:43 IST