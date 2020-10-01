Kangana Ranaut resumes shooting for Thalaivi, J Jayalalithaa biopic, after seven months

Kangana Ranaut announced on Twitter she is travelling to South India to resume shoot for Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, after a break of seven months. The actress took to Twitter to announce that she is travelling to southern India for her most ambitious bilingual project.

Kangana also shared morning selfies ahead of her travel and said it is a very special day for her as she is resuming work.

Check out her post here

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

The first look and teaser of Thalaivi were released in November last year. The film was scheduled to release on 26 June 2020, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ranaut is said to have learnt Tamil and Bharatanatyam dance form for her role as Jayalalithaa. The film will also see Arvind Swamy as MGR, Priyamani as Sasikala, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

In the climax, Kangana will be seen stepping out of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as a crowd awaits her.

The film will be released first in theatres and then move to the OTT platforms.

Kangana has also started her dance rehearsals for Thalaivi. Here's the post confirming the same.



The screenplay is written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

An earlier report by Press Trust of India quoted Kangana saying, "Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician, it's a great concept for a mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project."