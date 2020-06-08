Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi to release in cinemas instead of going straight to OTT platform, confirms actress

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actress J Jayalalithaa, will hit theatres first. The movie will then be released on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a message on Twitter, ending speculations about the film’s release.

Reports regarding Thalaivi being sold to video streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon have been circulating on social media for quite some time. The movie had been sold to two major OTT platforms, but it is much bigger in scale and was meant for silver screen, ETimes reported quoting the actress

The movie, a Vijay directorial, is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Ranaut is said to have learnt Tamil and Bharatanatyam for her role as Jayalalithaa. The cast also includes Arvind Swamy as MGR, Priyamani as Sasikala, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

According to Mid-Day, the climax of the movie is yet to be shot and it might get delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The climax requires Kangana to shoot with a crowd of over 300 people, which is currently not possible in view of the physical distancing guidelines.

In the climax, the actress will be seen stepping out of the legislative assembly as a crowd awaits her.

