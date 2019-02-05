Kangana Ranaut responds to Sonu Sood's Manikarnika allegations: He 'is not allowed to talk about the project'

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been in the eye of the storm for a while now. After responding to the various allegations levelled against her by fellow Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-director Krish, Simran co-writer Apurva Asrani and actor Mishti Chakravarty, Kangana has now taken a jibe at Sonu Sood, who had unceremoniously left the project citing scheduling conflict with Simmba.

In a recent interaction with The Indian Express, Kangana alleged that Sonu was trying to malign the film. She told the daily, "Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated. He doesn't hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep rooted agendas. The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation. However, it is a time to celebrate for us as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide."

A few days before the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Sonu had said in an interview that things did not go well between the director and Kangana, and it was apparent that there were re-shoots required. "But when I saw the film I felt the way it was edited, the scenes that we shot in the film were missing in the film and it really disturbed me that you put so much of hard work shooting those scenes and when I ask for those they said we want to re-shoot some portions of the movie,” added Sood.

This report stands contrary to the plethora of reports which stated that Sood staged a walkout owing to Kangana's bossy attitude on sets. Kangana had even claimed that Sonu had exited the film because he refused to take directions from a woman director.

