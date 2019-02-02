Kangana Ranaut responds to Krish, Sonu Sood, Apurva Asrani: Maybe they can get back at me by making a film together

Kangana Ranaut has not been one to shy away from controversies ever. She has taken on the media and her naysayers head-on and has on most occasions, come out victorious.

In a recent video interaction with the media, when the actress was asked about the various allegations against her which have been levied by her fellow Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-director Krish, Simran co-writer Apurva Asrani and actors Sonu Sood and Mishti Chakravarty, Kangana replied by saying that targeting her will not solve anything and that they need to prove her wrong through their works.

"It is of no use if all of them hurl criticism at me. I have also become popular through hard work in the industry and brought myself to a position where I can take a creative call to edit scenes and ensure a good film like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Instead of blaming me for their misfortunes, they should take inspiration from me and bring themselves up to the position of power."

The actress also mentions how she intends to make a better directorial than Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with her next venture behind the cameras.

Kangana addressed the issue of Krish's name being second on the list of credits in the film. "Krish should direct another film, which stars Sonu Sood and is scripted by Apurva Asrani. At least that way they can ensure that they get back at me," quips the actress before signing off.

Ankita Lokhande, who made her Hindi film debut with the film, also defends Ranaut when she states that most of Jhalkari Bai's (Ankita's character in the film) have been shot by Kangana. In an article in News18, Ankita reiterates that she is not speaking up in support of Kangana just because the film has done well, it is because she truly feels Kangana did not go wrong anywhere, and much like Lakshmibai's protector, Ankita feels protective towards Kangana and the barrage of criticism that is being channeled towards Kangana.

Ankita's remarks come at a time when Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Mishti Chakraborty alleged that Kangna had unfairly edited out portions of other actors.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 09:55:15 IST