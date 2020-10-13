Kangana Ranaut reacts to Bollywood's lawsuit against media houses: Now you know what Sushant Singh Rajput felt like

Kangana Ranaut claims the film industry runs on an unwritten rule of 'you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours,' in response to top Bollywood filmmakers and producers moving the Delhi high court against media houses and journalists for 'defaming the industry.'

Kangana Ranaut has spoken up against the industry once again after 34 producers and 4 film bodies filed a suit against several media houses and journalists for defaming the industry." In a series of tweets, she called Bollywood a "gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad."

Here's Kangana's tweet

Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it’s lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack https://t.co/TORYVWQYa0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

In a separate tweet, Ranaut added that big heroes not only objectify women but exploit young girls. She said the same heroes do not allow young men like Sushant Singh Rajput to come up and even at the age of 50 want to play young roles.

According to her, these actors do not stand up for anyone even if they witness a wrongdoing. "you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours," is a pervasive, unwritten rule in the film industry.

Check out her other tweets here

Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don’t let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours’ the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

The production houses named as plaintiffs in the suit include Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Aamir Khan Productions, Salman Khan films, among others.

The suit mentions, "Republic TV, Mr Arnab Goswami and Mr Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, Times Now, Mr Rahul Shivshankar and Ms Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms.

The lawsuit seeks to restrain the media houses from interfering with the right to privacy of those associated with the industry.

The complaint mentions use of terms such as "dirt", "filth", "scum" and "druggies" in the reporting of the case. It also points out towards use of phrases like, "It is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned"; "All the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood"; "This is the dirtiest industry in the country"; and "Cocaine and LSD-drenched Bollywood".

The media scrutiny of the Hindi film industry grew ever since Rajput's death came into the public domain. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were among those interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.