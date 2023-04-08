Having impressed the audience with back-to-back hits, actress Yami Gautam has cast her magic again with yet another impactful performance in Netflix’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The film which was released on the OTT platform recently is making noise not just in India but beyond the boundaries for all the right reasons. While social media is already buzzing with a lot of appreciation for the actress, fans also can’t help praising the strong and engaging storyline of the film. Adding more to the achievements, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga recently also became the ‘most viewed Indian film’ globally on Netflix. While Yami took to Instagram and celebrated the feat, actress Kangana Ranaut has also heaped praises for her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana reposted Yami’s post and noted how the actress is “doing so well by consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films.” She also congratulated the film’s entire team for the response that it received from the audience.

“Yami Gautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films…so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Yami in her original post while sharing the epic numbers wrote, “#ChorNikalKeBhaga is breaking records and crossing boundaries all over the globe! Come aboard and watch the #2 movie on Netflix today!” She has been receiving praise from across the world with fans making the actress and the film go trending on Twitter.

About Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Speaking about the Netflix film, directed by Ajay Singh, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga features Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. The film which premiered on the OTT platform on 24 March 2023 revolves around a mid-air heist. It portrays how a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal) plan to steal diamonds from a flight, only to realise that they have got themselves in the middle of a hijacking situation.

