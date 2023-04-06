Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer hijacking thriller film, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has left the audience impressed and has won their hearts in a literal sense. The film which revolves around a mid-air heist is clearly making noise way beyond the boundaries and is trending both domestically and internationally. While the film has received overwhelming responses from everywhere, it has now topped Netflix’s weekly top 10 list of most-watched movies and shows in India. The streaming platform updates its top 10 stats page with new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days and as per the new number, the film has topped the charts after its viewership touched 29,000,000 hours in the first two weeks of its release.

The film surpassed other Indian films like RRR (25,540,000) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (22,130,000) to stand in the position this week.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga tops in 45 countries

According to the independent author Ernst & Young, the film has also made a debut among the top 10 most-watched movies and shows across 45 different countries. Unlike RRR and Gangubai, the film which directly began its journey on the streaming platform is witnessing a successful run and is faring well in comparison to Netflix’s other Indian offerings.

About the film

The film which is amassing a lot of appreciation and positive reviews from Netflix viewers stars Sunny Kaushal in the role of a flirty insurance agent Ankit Sethi, while Yami Gautam plays the role of a sweet and headstrong flight attendant. The story revolves around how the duo gets roped into a frightening flight heist along with a hijacking attempt mid-air at 30,000 feet. Yami who is clearly a game-changer strongly holds her performance throughout the film.

Taking to social media, fans are already praising the film and Yami’s performance, leaving the actress overwhelmed.

