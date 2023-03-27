Language: Hindi

Cast: Yami Gautham, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengutpa

Director: Ajay Singh

The film takes off with the love story of flight attendant, Neha Grover (Yami Gautam Dhar) and a businessman (Sunny Kaushal) and then comes the plot of stealing the diamonds. The content is engaging, but not convincing. The story is fresh, but the approach too is outdated. It’s a boy meets girl, a good looking flight attendant and smart businessman, but not as simple as you think it to be. This is how it starts- a flight attendant Neha Grover (Yami Gautam Dhar) runs into a vegan passenger Ankit Sethi (Sunny Kaushal) on a flight to New Delhi from a Middle East city called Al-Barkat. Ankit asks for a vegan meal which is not available on the flight and that’s how the conversation starts.

Written by Shiraz Ahmed and Amar Kaushik and directed by Ajay Singh, the story starts on a mid-air diamond heist followed by the hijack of an aircraft with 150 passengers on board. With too many twists and turns the story gets intricate, but I would say somehow the script lacks sharpness.

Yami Gautam Dhar’s performance as usual is good, but somehow the film didn’t do justice to the actor’s skills. Initial bit could have had much more punch which the film lacked. Though the film takes off much later as Ankit Sethi’s (Sunny Kaushal) intentions are discovered. Probably it is an entertaining movie, but when a filmmaker takes the decision of releasing a movie on the digital platform, he should realise that you are talking to a very educated audience who understands cinema. The movie ends abruptly with Neha Grover (Yami Gautam Dhar) taking revenge on his boyfriend and Ankit Seth showing up at the end. But if the filmmaker is hoping that the audience will be interested in watching the sequel, then he is sadly mistaken. So pull up your socks. Digital audience are not happy with just the look of a film. They need sharp and meaty content!

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is streamiing on Netflix.

Rating: 2.5 (out of 5 stars)

