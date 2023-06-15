Kangana Ranaut turns creative producer under her banner Manikarnika Films for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ that will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 23 and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. At the trailer launch, speaking about bringing the actor on board, the actress revealed, “I was looking for his number and people were telling that he won’t sign anything for the coming five years, and he won’t even talk to anyone, but I thought he might sign if he hears something that he might like. Somehow, I got his number, and I messaged him that I wanted to meet him.”

She added, “Nawazuddin was in Bengaluru, and he asked me to come over, and I did. He was surprised that I actually went to Bangalore to meet him. I told him I have a script, and he was like, now that you are here, who needs a script, we will do a film. That was the entire conversation I had with Nawazuddin for Tiku Weds Sheru.”

At the trailer launch, the actress made some more revelations, one of the being, “This film is very special for me because I haven’t told anyone yet, but this film was launched earlier. Many years ago, around six-seven years ago, me and Irrfan (Khan) sir were doing this film. We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off.”

