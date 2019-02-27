Kangana Ranaut on failure of Krish's NTR biopic: It's time to question 'every vulture' who attacked me

The final instalment of Krish's NTR biopic, Mahanayakudu, released on 22 February, and has failed to gain traction at the box office. According to Andhra Box Office, the film has not even been able to recover its rentals in several place. Kangana Ranaut now has taken a jibe at the director and said that the film is a "black mark on the actor's (Nandamuri Balakrishna) career."

Krish and Kangana had been embroiled in a bitter exchange ever since the director slammed Kangana for taking directorial credits for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

On being asked about her reaction to the box office failure of Mahanayakudu, she told Pinkvilla, “My heart goes out to Balakrishna sir who trusted Krish and put so much at stake but for me, now is the time to question every vulture who was out for my blood, who attacked and harassed me for taking charge of a troubled situation, and making a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film (Manikarnika), but what is shameful is that Krish and some paid media ran a sabotage campaign against a martyr’s biopic." She added that she is embarrassed of the "thankless fools" for whom "our freedom fighters gave blood”.

During the shooting of Manikarnika, rumours were rife that Krish had abandoned the film to direct the two-part NTR biopic, following which Kangana had steered the project. However, when Kangana claimed that she has directed around 70 percent of Manikarnika, he criticised the actress , saying that she had worked on only 20 to 25 percent of the first half and 10 to 15 percent of the second half. He added that the screen time given to supporting characters in the film, like Atul Kulkarni's Tatya Tope, was also cut short.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 10:19:04 IST