Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika row: 'It is wrong of Krish to attack me, nothing will come out of it'

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is embroiled in a controversy regarding directorial debut. In a recent statement, Kangana said it is wrong of director Krish to accuse her of taking away his credit. She added that he will get nothing out of it. South filmmaker Krish, who co-directed the film, is upset as Kangana had claimed that she had directed 70 percent of the film.

On friday, Kangana opened up and broke her silence on the many accusations that have been made against her by the former's team. She said that Krish has been duly credited for his part in the film and if he has any issues, he should take it to the producers and not "attack her for no reason". She further added, "He should prove whatever he is saying. Nothing will come out of it if he will keep talking about it in the media".

Kangana clarified that all important decisions regarding the film were taken by her and is confident that her next directorial will be better than the period drama.

After sharing several screenshots of Manikarnika crew members’ testimonials in his favour, Krish said that Kangana ‘brings gloom and anxiety on the sets whenever she appears’ on set.

On 1 February, sharing a Boomerang video, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel celebrated the film's performance at the box office:

Celebrating the great response !! #Manikarnika ♥️ Thank you @nehaaimage for the lovely flowers & cake pic.twitter.com/jlPcx0FxP2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 1, 2019

Talking about the allegations levelled against her by former co-stars, Kangana said that Krish should hire all those who have spoken out against her, including actors Sonu Sood Mishti Chakraborty, and writer Apurva Asrani, and they should make a film together.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 14:14:43 IST