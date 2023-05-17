Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Suman opened up on Adhyayan Suman & Kangana Ranaut’s traumatic and tumultous relationship. He revealed, “I was aware of every single moment. But I never talked to Kangana. That’s his battle, he has to fight it. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person, ‘why did you wrong my child.'”

He added, “I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants that they fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness.”

On why the relationship didn’t work

It was neither Adhyayan nor Kangana’s fault. It was the fault of circumstances because of which some things happened which were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if by mistake Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn’t have, he apologised. He doesn’t have any anger for anybody.

Shekhar Suman made his Bollywood debut with Utsav in 1985 opposite Rekha and was then seen in films like Sansar, Tridev, Chor Machaye Shor, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, and Bhoomi. He has also been a very known personality on television with shows like Movers and Shakers, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.