Kangana Ranaut, who is known for making bold and controversial statements, recently revealed that she suffered monetary and work losses after she spoke against anti-nationals.

Praising Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his recent ‘I’ll say what I want’ comment, the shared an insta-story, which read, “This is character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of ₹30-40cr per year…”

Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In Modern world we don’t even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2023

She added, “But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it’s culture and integrity… I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money…I see those more rich they get deprived they become…”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, where the actress will portray the character of former PM Indira Gandhi. Directed by the actress herself, the film also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others.

The actress also has P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, which also stars Raghava Lawrence in a lead role. In Tejas, the national-award-winning star will be seen portraying the character of an Indian Airforce Pilot. Kangana also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita under her belt.

