UN should cut ties with Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador, demands recent open letter

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas' recent exchange with a Pakistani woman (Ayesha Malik) at a BeautyCon appearance made instant headlines. When asked about an earlier tweet (supporting India) amidst rising nuclear tensions between Pakistan and India, the actress replied saying, "I have many friends from Pakistan and I am from India, war is not something I am fond of but I am so patriotic, I’m sorry if I hurt the sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me.”

In the light of such an event, a Muslim humanitarian Armeena Khan has penned an open letter to the United Nations, urging them to snap all ties with Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra. It begins by saying, "She (Priyanka) has brought the core values of UNICEF — care, respect, integrity, trust, and accountability, into disrepute."

It further alleges that Chopra-Jonas' tweet on 26 February "was in response to an escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed nations, over the disputed territory of Kashmir."

Armeena says, "At the time (of the tweet), many including your parent organisation the UN was calling for cooler heads to prevail. A petition was circulated to this effect. Unfortunately, UNICEF did not respond or issue a statement addressing the concerns of hundreds of thousands, choosing instead to award this individual with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award."

The letter further condemned the treatment received by Ayesha Malik (the audience member with whom Priyanka had the conversation). The letter even claims that the microphone was "snatched away" from Malik's hand before she could finish her question.

Here is the open letter

Here is Ayesha Malik's post

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 14:38:02 IST