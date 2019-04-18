Mental Hai Kya to now clash with Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh on 21 June

Mental Hai Kya, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, has piqued audience interest with its edgy, quirky posters.

However, the film has faced a few hurdles. Its released date has been pushed back on multiple occasions. The current release date stands at 21 June, which is also when Kabir Singh is scheduled to release.

This essentially means that the two films will clash at the box office, while the business of one may well affect the other. Mental Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, and features Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Kabir Singh, on the other hand, features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and ‎Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 11:37:16 IST

