Kalyan Ram to play Harikrishna in upcoming NTR biopic, also starring Vidya Balan, Nandamuri Balakrishna

Kalyan Ram has joined the upcoming NTR biopic and will be essaying the role of his father Harikrishna, the eldest son of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Basavatharakam, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.

The publication quoted a source saying, "Kalyanram is delighted to be a part of this special project — more so because he is playing his father’s role (Harikrishna) in his grandfather’s (NTR) biopic, besides sharing screen space with his uncle Balakrishna."

As reported earlier, the titular role will be played by NTR's son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, while Vidya Balan will be seen as his wife. Rana Daggubati will be essaying the part of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Sachin Khedekar will be seen playing former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao.

There were also speculations that Rakul Preet Singh had been approached to play late actress Sridevi in the film. The shooting of the biopic began in July and it is produced by N Balakrishna along with Sai Korrapti and Vishnu Induri, writes News Minute.

Kalyan Ram's last release was Jayendra's directorial Naa Nuvve alongside Tamanna Bhatia. The film was a love story between a radio jockey named Meera and a confident young man named Varun, who is nothing like her.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 17:02 PM